Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $24,694,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.