Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,899 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 994,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343,143 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 271,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

