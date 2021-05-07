Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 20,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,704.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,802.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,956.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

