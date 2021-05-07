Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after buying an additional 132,842 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 208,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.