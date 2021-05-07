Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PICB opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.