Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $722,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.