Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $357.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 147.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

