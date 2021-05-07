Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 2.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $72.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

