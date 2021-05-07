PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $283,106.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 79.8% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $63.10 million and approximately $283,106.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001854 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721,117,522 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

