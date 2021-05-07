Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $2,546,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

