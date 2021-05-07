Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to report sales of $26.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.75 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $128.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.76 million to $137.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $176.63 million, with estimates ranging from $164.79 million to $190.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Progenity in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 6,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

