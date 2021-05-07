Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.20

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 44235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 209,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.