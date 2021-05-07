Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,590.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and last traded at GBX 1,578 ($20.62), with a volume of 4274704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,560 ($20.38).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

The stock has a market cap of £41.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,541.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,361.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Prudential Company Profile (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

