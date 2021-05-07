Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.43. 14,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

