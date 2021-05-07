Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. 30,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

