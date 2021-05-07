PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 690,137 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $14.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

