PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.14

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.14 and last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 1463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PVH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $14,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

