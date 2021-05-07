Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

PXS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 851,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.22. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025,793 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.27% of Pyxis Tankers worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

