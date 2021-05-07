Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Issued By Pi Financial

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$561.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$545.53 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

