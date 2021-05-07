Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The RealReal in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

REAL stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $837,503. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.