Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron stock opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 60,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 32,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

