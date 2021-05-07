Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

