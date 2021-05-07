Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kforce Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KFRC. Truist lifted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $209,632.50. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

