Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.