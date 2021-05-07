Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Increased by Analyst

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ArcBest in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCB. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

