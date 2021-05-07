Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Arcosa, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arcosa in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACA. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

ACA stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.