Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Boosted by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.98). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $628,506.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 in the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arvinas by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.