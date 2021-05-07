Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) Reduced by Cormark

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Badger Daylighting in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

BAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday.

BAD stock opened at C$42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$25.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.82.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.30 million.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$784,900.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

