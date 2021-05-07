Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Increased by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

CMA stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $78.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

