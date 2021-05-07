Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $124.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average is $104.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,668,540 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

