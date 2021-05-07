Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Boosted by Analyst

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:GCP opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

