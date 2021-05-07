Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. Lifted by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

IPGP opened at $197.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

