Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

KPTI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 15,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $638.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

