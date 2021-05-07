Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after buying an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

