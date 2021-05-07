Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Raised by Truist Securiti

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.24. 596,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,302. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 690,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,983,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

