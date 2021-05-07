Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Shares of TMUS opened at $138.88 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

