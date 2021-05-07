Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,982. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $311.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

