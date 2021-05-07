Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,118 shares of company stock worth $791,225. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.