Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

