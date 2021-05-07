Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issued By Wedbush

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

GLAD stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.74 million, a P/E ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

