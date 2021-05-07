Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 target price (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$872.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

