Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $27.20 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.75.

Charter Communications stock opened at $675.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $638.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $684.70.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $11,676,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $8,427,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.