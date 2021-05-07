Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Increased by Analyst

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

