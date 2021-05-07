Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Reduced by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 80,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,306. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

