Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Raised by Analyst

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FOX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FOX by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,766,000 after acquiring an additional 625,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

