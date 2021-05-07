Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. Sealed Air has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $57.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Sealed Air by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

