Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 210.92 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

