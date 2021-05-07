Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

CRL stock opened at $336.84 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $144.33 and a one year high of $349.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,668 shares of company stock valued at $33,324,838. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.