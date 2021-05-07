Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.48.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $184.14. 70,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,214. Qorvo has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.88. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.