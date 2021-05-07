Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.29 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

